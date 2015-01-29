Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: one day in the 70s, all others cooler as Thanksgiving approaches

Saturday night / early Sunday will have your weekend's best shower chance as a cold front slices through. (Source: WECT)

Enjoy light breezes and cool temperatures for your Friday afternoon... all under bright and sunny skies. (Source: WECT)

A big November weekend and a huge Thanksgiving holiday week are approaching! ...and the vast majority of the hours and days ahead are looking dry and cool. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team on television, the web, and the WECT Weather App for all of your forecast details...

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT: As a cool northern high pressure system noses in, enjoy a mostly sunny Friday with highs mainly in the lower 60s and light northerly breezes. Friday night will have mostly clear skies, light or calm winds, and lows within a few degrees of 40. Shower chances will be near 0% in this period.

SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT: As a cold front approaches from the west, feisty southwest winds could gust over 20 mph in this period. Temperatures are likely to crest in the warm 70s Saturday and only fall to the mild 50s Saturday night. Shower chances will stay under 20% Saturday before spiking to a healthier 40% Saturday night.

SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT: In this time frame, the aforementioned cold front will roar offshore. After Sunday morning, shower chances will rapidly settle back to 0% as dry and increasingly cool west and northwest winds sweep across the area. Expect Sunday highs in the cooler upper 50s and lower 60s and Sunday night lows in the decidedly chilly 30s.

THANKSGIVING WEEK TRENDS: Monday through Wednesday ought to feature fine pre-holiday errand and travel weather locally and regionally with dryness, daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and nights in the 40s or possibly 30s. At this time, Thanksgiving and Black Friday appear as though they'll feature dry or mostly dry and seasonably cool weather.

TROPICS: November is the final official month of Atlantic Hurricane Season and, statistically, a relatively inactive month for tropical storms. That said, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Caribbean Sea that stands a low chance to organize and develop this weekend.

