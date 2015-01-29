First Alert Forecast: northeast breezes to hold highs to 80s Wednesday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A slim chance for afternoon showers and storms remains in the forecast for the remainder of the week. A stronger front will bring another round of activity by the weekend. (Source: WECT)

A stalled front will keep the chance for an isolated storm Wednesday but also slightly cooler temperatures. (Source: WECT)

A doddering front could help generate isolated showers and storms across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Shower and storm coverage will likely be quite sparse Thursday but, as another front approaches, higher rain chances may redevelop late Friday into Saturday.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly or variably cloudy skies and just an isolated coverage of showers and storms. A light northerly or easterly breeze flow will likely prevent temperatures from becoming extreme - enjoy afternoon highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: 80s could mix with 90s for Thursday and Friday. Storm chances: a paltry 10-20% Thursday, a bit healthier 30-40% late Friday into Saturday (alert: some storms possibly gusty), then a meager 10-20% for Sunday and Monday. Also for Sunday and Monday: expect 80s for highs and 60s and 70s for lows.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Wednesday. Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity usually increases during the upcoming months of August and September.

