First Alert Forecast: northeast breezes to hold highs to 80s Wed - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: northeast breezes to hold highs to 80s Wednesday

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
A stalled front will keep the chance for an isolated storm Wednesday but also slightly cooler temperatures. (Source: WECT) A stalled front will keep the chance for an isolated storm Wednesday but also slightly cooler temperatures. (Source: WECT)
A slim chance for afternoon showers and storms remains in the forecast for the remainder of the week. A stronger front will bring another round of activity by the weekend. (Source: WECT) A slim chance for afternoon showers and storms remains in the forecast for the remainder of the week. A stronger front will bring another round of activity by the weekend. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A doddering front could help generate isolated showers and storms across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Shower and storm coverage will likely be quite sparse Thursday but, as another front approaches, higher rain chances may redevelop late Friday into Saturday.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly or variably cloudy skies and just an isolated coverage of showers and storms. A light northerly or easterly breeze flow will likely prevent temperatures from becoming extreme - enjoy afternoon highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: 80s could mix with 90s for Thursday and Friday. Storm chances: a paltry 10-20% Thursday, a bit healthier 30-40% late Friday into Saturday (alert: some storms possibly gusty), then a meager 10-20% for Sunday and Monday. Also for Sunday and Monday: expect 80s for highs and 60s and 70s for lows.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Wednesday. Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity usually increases during the upcoming months of August and September.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: northeast breezes to hold highs to 80s Wednesday

    First Alert Forecast: northeast breezes to hold highs to 80s Wednesday

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 4:33 AM EDT2017-07-26 08:33:22 GMT
    A stalled front will keep the chance for an isolated storm Wednesday but also slightly cooler temperatures. (Source: WECT)A stalled front will keep the chance for an isolated storm Wednesday but also slightly cooler temperatures. (Source: WECT)

    A doddering front could help generate isolated showers and storms across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Shower and storm coverage will likely be quite sparse Thursday but, as another front approaches, higher rain chances may redevelop late Friday into Saturday.

    More >>

    A doddering front could help generate isolated showers and storms across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Shower and storm coverage will likely be quite sparse Thursday but, as another front approaches, higher rain chances may redevelop late Friday into Saturday.

    More >>

  • Much of NC will have to travel to see sun disappear in 'Great American Eclipse'

    Much of NC will have to travel to see sun disappear in 'Great American Eclipse'

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:21 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:21:36 GMT

    The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country. 

    More >>

    The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country. 

    More >>

  • RIP CURRENTS: how to spot them, what to do if one catches you

    RIP CURRENTS: how to spot them, what to do if one catches you

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-07-10 11:17:26 GMT

    Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.

    More >>

    Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly