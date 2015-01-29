First Alert Forecast: near record warmth Friday, sharply cooler Saturday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A subtropical high pressure system will continue to bathe the Cape Fear Region in balmy breezes Friday. Wilmington's established record high of 80 for February 16 will be challenged. A sharp cold front will initiate a dramatic drop in temperatures Friday night and Saturday, but by next week, warmth is likely to win again. Your forecast for...

FRIDAY: A stray fog bank or a shower is possible but partly sunny skies ought to be the rule. Feisty southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph will team-up with available sunshine to fuel highs in the near-record upper 70s and lower 80s inland. Cooler upper 60s and lower 70s are favored for beach, barrier island, and Intracoastal Waterway communities.

SATURDAY: Nippy northeast breezes will have replaced the balmy southwesterlies. Wind speeds: mainly 10 to 20 mph. Under cloudy or mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will struggle to warm much. Expect mainly upper 40s and lower 50s early and lower to mid 50s late. A passing shower or patch of drizzle is possible but widespread heavy rain is unlikely.

THE LONGER RANGE: Warmer south or southwesterly breezes will redevelop in the Sunday-through-Thursday period. A patch of fog or rain may drift in, but most of this stretch will feature variably or partly cloudy and dry skies. Daily high temperatures should rebound to the 60s Sunday and 70s will mix in starting Monday. Also spring-like: above-freezing nights.

