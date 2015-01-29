First Alert Forecast: near record highs likely Friday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

After a weekend cooldown look for another warm up next week. (Source: WECT)

A subtropical high pressure system will help temperatures soar to near record levels on Friday. A cold front will bring a spell of chillier air for the weekend but another sharp warm-up appears likely for next week.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with some areas of fog. Lows will only dip to the balmy lower 60s.

FRIDAY: A fog bank or a shower is possible but partly sunny skies ought to remain the rule. Temperatures will start in the balmy 60s and, amid toasty west winds, soar to the 70s to near 80 by the afternoon - very close to the February 16 record of 80!

WEEKEND: North winds will develop and favor another cool spell for the weekend. Expect highs to dip into the 50s Saturday with a return to lower 60s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. Shower chances: 30-40% Saturday, 10-20% Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Skies will be variably cloudy each day with spring like highs in the mid 70s Monday to Thursday. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It remains somewhat unsettled with 20%-30% shower chances each day.

