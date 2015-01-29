First Alert Forecast: much needed rainfall arrives - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: much needed rainfall arrives

By: Eric Davis, Meteorologist
Forecast map for Tuesday evening. (Source: WECT) Forecast map for Tuesday evening. (Source: WECT)
Computer model rainfall forecasts for Wilmington through Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT) Computer model rainfall forecasts for Wilmington through Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)
Afternoon highs in Wilmington Tuesday to Saturday. (Source: WECT) Afternoon highs in Wilmington Tuesday to Saturday. (Source: WECT)
Rain chances in Wilmington Tuesday to Saturday. (Source: WECT) Rain chances in Wilmington Tuesday to Saturday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A series of low pressure systems will present opportunities for needed rainfall between now and Thursday. A high pressure system is likely to deliver drier weather for much of Friday and the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly cloudy skies along with scattered and at times numerous showers and storms, especially after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some totals could be locally heavy with minor flooding possible. 

EXTENDED FORECAST RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances will hover near a healthy 50 to 70% Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before falling to the 10 to 30% range for the likes of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Widespread 1 to 2 inch rainfall totals are likely with locally higher amounts. Outdoor plans look largely good for the Memorial Day weekend although pop up showers and storms can't be ruled out. 

EXTENDED FORECAST TEMPERATURES: Daily high temperatures will range from near 80 Tuesday to Thursday to upper 80s by Memorial Day on Monday. Nightly lows will mainly be in the 60s.

