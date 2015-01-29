First Alert Forecast: mostly dry Monday, showers and storms likely Monday night

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features shower and storm chances - the highest of which appear likely to develop Monday night and Thursday night - and a comfy weekend. (Source: WECT)

Be alert for a solid or broken line of gusty showers and storms Monday evening. The storms will be moving in from the west during the evening and exiting to the east late at night. (Source: WECT)

Sunshine and stout south breezes will allow temperatures to swell into the 80s for most places for yet another day this Monday. A few wind 30+ mph wind gusts are possible. (Source: WECT)

As a cold front approaches, expect warm breezes Monday and then a good chance for wet or stormy weather Monday night. Following the speedy front, a high pressure system will promote dry and comfortable conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another storm system will influence our late-week weather.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: South or southwest winds will flow at a brisk baseline of 15 mph but some feisty gusts to 30 mph are possible. Expect partly or variably cloudy skies and only a tiny chance for a passing afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s - warmest inland.

Headed to #EaglePoint Monday? Most showers will stay away. Bright sun and gusty winds will have the biggest impact. #WECTwx #ilmwx @medwick pic.twitter.com/3ISvcQyxr5 — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) May 1, 2017

MONDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Variably or mostly cloudy skies will deliver scattered to numerous showers and isolated gusty thunderstorms. Stay alert! Rainfall amounts of 0.10 to 0.50 inches are most likely. Also expect lows in the 60s amid continued south breezes of mainly 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly cloudy skies and only a very small chance of a leftover passing shower or thunderstorm - especially early. West and northwest breezes will torque humidity levels down a bit amid afternoon temperatures in the pleasant 70s to around 80.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Another mainly bright, dry day is likely for Wednesday with highs within a few degrees of 80. A risk for showers and thunderstorms will grow slightly Thursday, peak Thursday night, and decrease Friday. Expect daytime temperatures mainly in the 70s in this stretch.

