First Alert Forecast: mostly cool, dry week ahead

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast showcases a brief moderating temperature trend from Monday into Tuesday, a much colder Wednesday, and some low-end rain chances late in the week. (Source: WECT)

A sharp upper-level trough will allow another shot of cold to blast into the Carolinas midweek. After reaching the 50s and 60s Tuesday, highs are only likely to be in the 40s Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

Sunshine and a light west or perhaps even southwest breeze will likely deliver afternoon temperatures to the 50s Monday. The last time the temperature reached above 50 degrees was last Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

After a sluggish low pressure system delivered 1.8 inches of rain to Wilmington and similar amounts across the Cape Fear Region last week, high pressure systems will keep our forecast for this week mostly dry. The average daily high temperature for mid-December is close to 60; readings will mostly fall below this benchmark this week.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Sunrise for December 11 is 7:07 a.m. and sunset is 5:02 p.m. and mostly sunny skies are likely through this span. Light westerly breezes will allow temperatures to afternoon highs mainly in the mid 50s and, should temperatures indeed break the 50-degree mark, it'll be for the first time since last Wednesday!

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Tuesday will have more sun and highs in the 50s to possibly 60s. An aggressive burst of cold north winds will support a chill-down to the 20s Tuesday night and Wednesday night and, in between, despite sun, a high only in the 40s for Wednesday. Daily highs in the 50s ought to make a comeback late in the week.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

