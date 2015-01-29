Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: most of Thursday looks good, storms likely Thursday night and early Friday

Breezy but mainly dry for round 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship. (Source: WECT)

A deep upper-level trough of low pressure will provide an avenue for cool, Canadian air to flow southward - and into the Carolinas - this weekend. (Source: WECT)

As a strong front approaches the East Coast, clouds, showers, and thunderstorms will begin to congest the Carolinas late Thursday into Thursday night. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will preserve pleasant late spring weather across the Cape Fear Region through much of Thursday. A potent system will bring first stormy and then cooler conditions between Thursday night and the weekend.

TONIGHT DETAILS: Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s.

LATE WEEK FORECAST DETAILS: No problems for much of Thursday with clouds slowly increasing and a stiff southeast breeze. Late in the day we may see a few spotty showers or storms with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday night into Friday a potent storm races towards the area with rain and storms becoming likely. Localized heavy downpours and a small severe weather risk will be present with lows in the upper 60s. By Friday afternoon we'll see partial clearing as highs only reach the middle 70s behind a cool front. Lows Friday night will be in the 50s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: The weekend is likely to be mostly to partly sunny with a low chance for showers. In this period, expect daytime highs in the lower 70s and nighttime lows in the cool 40s and 50s. Sunny 70s will remain likely through Tuesday.

