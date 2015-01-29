First Alert Forecast: more record highs possible

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features warm, mostly dry weather through Saturday and a slightly cooler and wetter Monday. (Source: WECT)

The storm track, at present stuck west of the Carolinas, will not likely reach the Carolina Coast until early next week. (Source: WECT)

Sun intervals and south breezes will team-up to, yet again, propel temperatures to record or near-record highs Thursday. (Source: WECT)

An extraordinarily strong ridge of high pressure will continue promote low rain chances and exceptionally warm temperatures across the Cape Fear Region from Thursday through the weekend. A cold front will introduce changes by early next week.

THURSDAY... Skies: foggy or partly sunny. Shower chances: 10 to 20%. Breezes: light and from the south. Forecast highs: near 80 mainland, mid 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 78 set in 2003.

FRIDAY... Once again... Skies: foggy or partly sunny. Shower chances: 10 to 20%. Breezes: light and mainly from the south. Forecast highs: upper 70s mainland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 80 set in 1975.

WEEKEND... Skies: variably cloudy. Shower chances: 20% Saturday, 30 to 40% Sunday. Forecast highs: near 80 mainland, lower to mid 70s beaches. Average high by this point: 62. Record highs for both days are 81 set in 1982 and 1930.

LONGER-RANGE... Data suggests a cold front could generate scattered showers Sunday night into Monday and deliver a puff of slightly cooler air Monday into midweek. Even still, temperatures are not likely to fall below freezing before the end of the month!

