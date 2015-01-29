First Alert Forecast: more active storm pattern developing

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features continued summery temperatures and storm chances... but day-long wash-outs are not likely. (Source: WECT)

Stay alert for pop-up showers and locally heavy storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Coverage will likely be isolated to scattered. (Source: WECT)

Get set for a very toasty Wednesday afternoon! Partial sun and southwest breezes will fuel highs mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s. (Source: WECT)

What a difference a week makes! Widespread clouds, showers, and north winds kept last Wednesday cool... but 80s and 90s are more likely now. (Source: WECT)

The official start of summer isn't until the 21st but, meteorologically, summer's already here! A "Bermuda High" will promote seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels and pop-up storm chances for much of the forecast period.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies, light southerly breezes, and highs in the upper 80s and, well inland, even lower 90s. The chance of a pop-up shower or storm will grow to 20 to 30% during the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s are likely right into Father's Day weekend. Daily shower and storm chances will grow to the healthier 40% range later in the week through early next week.

TROPICS: Tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Wednesday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

