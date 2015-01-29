First Alert Forecast: mix of hazy sun and storms for eclipse day

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The forecast from Monday's eclipse may feature some clouds and a pop up shower or storm in some spots. (Source: WECT)

Monday, August 21, 2017 will be a very special day for our nation as a total solar eclipse will occur from the Oregon Coast to the South Carolina Coast. And, here in the Cape Fear Region, we can expect a very healthy partial eclipse: the moon will cover 95-98% of the sun between 2 and 3:30 p.m.! Click HERE for complete local, regional, and national details on the so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" or read on for your local eclipse day forecast, the extended forecast, and tropical outlook...

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: While a normal day brings brightening skies at dawn and darkening skies at dusk, today's eclipse will bring two dawns and dusks! The darkest minute of the afternoon at Wilmington will be 2:48, when the moon will have covered 96.5% of the sun. Seasonably high humidity will beget pop-up clouds, showers, and storms so, unfortunately, eclipse viewing may be impeded in spots. But, hazy sun intervals are likely, too, for at least a lucky few. Amid light southeast breezes, expect highs in the 80s to near 90. Slight cooling will occur around showers and during eclipse time.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS AND A LOOK INTO THE TROPICS: Tuesday through Thursday will likely feature seasonably sultry humidity levels, seasonably warm daily highs in the upper 80s to perhaps lower 90s, and an isolated to scattered coverage of showers and locally drenching storms. Friday and weekend days will likely have sunshine and a slightly lower coverage of showers and storms along with daily highs in the 80s. In this time, the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey will reach the western Caribbean region but tropical systems are likely to threaten the Carolinas.

