First Alert Forecast: milder breezes Tuesday, sharply colder winds Wednesday

Temperatures and wind chill values will drop drastically Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, brace for wind chills in the 10s and 20s across the eastern Carolinas. Of course, the mountains will be even colder! (Source: WECT)

Just ahead of a cold front, speedy west and southwest breezes and partly sunny skies should afford temperatures a chance to spike into the upper 50s - and even lower 60s in some cases - Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A strong cold front will bluster through the Cape Fear Region late Tuesday. The front will likely be too dry to generate precipitation but a sharp temperature drop will occur between Tuesday and Tuesday night.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies, west or southwest winds of a healthy 15 mph, more emphatic gusts of 20+ mph, and afternoon highs mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect clear skies, brisk northwest winds which may gust more than 20+ mph, temperatures tumbling to lows mainly in the upper 20s, and wind chills as low as the 10s!

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Despite sun, temperatures will only likely grow to highs mainly in the lower 40s. Given continued feisty northwest winds, 20s and 30s wind chills will remain likely for most day-parts.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday will likely start in the 20s, finish in the 50s, and remain dry. Rain chances will increase very modestly Friday, the weekend, and Monday to 20%, 10%, and 30%, respectively.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

