First Alert Forecast: mild weather continues, rain chances ramp up

After a frigid start to 2018, the worm has turned and we are now enjoying unseasonably mild weather . A warm front / cold front combination will bring the week's best chance for rain tomorrow through Friday. Colder weather returns next week for the MLK holiday.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Clouds will increase as the next system approaches. Lows will only drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

LATE WEEK FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday will feature clouds, a 40% chance for showers, and - by last week's standards - an unthinkable high near 70. Friday will have more spring-like temperatures with a 50% chance for showers - and perhaps a few thunderstorms - ahead of a drier, cooler weekend. Highs soar into the lower and middle 70s Friday.

MLK WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Clouds will decrease Saturday afternoon after a few possible early morning showers. Highs drop back to the upper 50s behind a strong cold front. Sunday and Monday feature plenty of sun but much chillier highs in the 40s. Lows below freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s return Sunday and Monday night.

NEXT WEEK FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Still chilly but mainly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the 40s with lows in the 20s.

