First Alert Forecast: mild temps and showers to start the week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine will be the focal point of the weekend forecast. A few passing showers could scoot through the region early next week otherwise enjoy sunshine and warmer days for much of the week ahead.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Abundant sunshine will help boost afternoon temperatures to the middle and upper 60s yet again. Clear skies will carry though the overnight hours and low temperatures will mainly be in the low 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: A mainly dry weather pattern will persist for much of the week ahead with the exception of Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will function at 20% Monday and climb to 40% Tuesday as a weak cold front cross the area. Otherwise, skies should feature plenty of sunshine, with daily temperatures likely to continue to ping the 50s and 60s through next weekend.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.