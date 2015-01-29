First Alert Forecast: warm to close the week, storm system on the horizon

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Afternoon highs Friday delve deep into the 70s along the coast and deep into the 80s inland. (Source: WECT)

The UV Index is expected to be very high the next few days. So if your weekend plans call for you to be outdoors, remember the suncreen! (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features warm and mostly sunny and dry weather for Friday. Higher shower and thundershower chances redevelop later in the weekend and early next week. (Source: WECT)

Though a stray shower or thunderstorm isn't out of the question, partly sunny skies and warm and dry breezes ought to be the rule for the eastern Carolinas Thursday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A warm high pressure cell will bring mostly dry skies and slightly above-average temperatures to close the work week. A storm system will offer the best rain chances of our forecast period as it digs into the Carolinas later this weekend and early next week.

SHORT-TERM FORECAST DETAILS: Thursday evening through Friday will have partly to mostly clear and sunny skies and perhaps an isolated shower or thunderstorm. South breezes will promote overnight lows into the unseasonably low mid 60s and mid to some deeper 80s inland.

WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Saturday will have partly to mostly sunny daytime skies and once again the slight risk for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lower 80s and deeper 80s are likely once again inland during the afternoon and overnight lows remaining in the low to mid 60s. Needed shower and thunderstorm chances will grow from near 10% Sunday morning to 40% Sunday afternoon and to 70% Sunday night.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Rain chances ought to shrink from near 60% Monday to 20% Tuesday and to 0% Wednesday and Thursday. Expect daily highs in the 70s early next week.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has designated an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean as Tropical Depression One. The system is located between Bermuda and Portugal and, regardless of development, appears to be no threat to North America. It is expected to lose its cohesion by late Thursday or Friday. For more details, click here.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!