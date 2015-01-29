Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The best defense is prevention.

First Alert Forecast: growing streak of 80s and 90s days

Your Tuesday afternoon continues to look sunny and toasty! Expect drive time temperatures ranging from the upper 80s and lower 90s inland to upper 70s and lower 80s for most beach communities. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features widespread 80s and 90s for Wednesday and Thursday, too. Chances for needed showers and storms will only slowly increase through the period. (Source: WECT)

Sunday and Monday featured highs in the toasty 80s across the Cape Fear Region and a summery ridge of high pressure is poised to keep the warm, dry days coming!

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy bright skies, light east breezes, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s inland and mid 80s for most beach communities.

Tuesday's about work and school, but with such a bright and warm forecast, we've gotta give some love to the pool! #WECTwx #ilmwx @medwick pic.twitter.com/iSJoMCLyRk — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) May 16, 2017

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the 80s. Pop-up shower and storm chances: 0 to 10% Wednesday and Thursday, 20% for Friday and the weekend.

A short-term rainfall deficit is developing. You'll likely be reaching for the watering can or sprinkler this week! #WECTwx #ilmwx @medwick pic.twitter.com/dhxAXnZjZz — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) May 16, 2017

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!