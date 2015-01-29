First Alert Forecast: growing streak of 80s and 90s days - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: growing streak of 80s and 90s days

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features widespread 80s and 90s for Wednesday and Thursday, too. Chances for needed showers and storms will only slowly increase through the period. (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features widespread 80s and 90s for Wednesday and Thursday, too. Chances for needed showers and storms will only slowly increase through the period. (Source: WECT)
Your Tuesday afternoon continues to look sunny and toasty! Expect drive time temperatures ranging from the upper 80s and lower 90s inland to upper 70s and lower 80s for most beach communities. (Source: WECT) Your Tuesday afternoon continues to look sunny and toasty! Expect drive time temperatures ranging from the upper 80s and lower 90s inland to upper 70s and lower 80s for most beach communities. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Sunday and Monday featured highs in the toasty 80s across the Cape Fear Region and a summery ridge of high pressure is poised to keep the warm, dry days coming!

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy bright skies, light east breezes, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s inland and mid 80s for most beach communities.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the 80s. Pop-up shower and storm chances: 0 to 10% Wednesday and Thursday, 20% for Friday and the weekend.

