First Alert Forecast: wet pattern to continue

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to advertise elevated chances for locally heavy showers and storms through Tuesday night. Stay alert for a risk of flooding and a marginal risk of severe-rated wind gusts. (Source: WECT)

A series of low pressure systems will continue to generate opportunities for rainfall through Thursday. A high pressure system is likely to deliver lower humidity levels and low rain chances Friday and Saturday. Above normal high temperatures, moderate humidity levels, and low to moderate rain chances are likely for Sunday and Memorial Day.

** The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire Cape Fear Region through early morning Wednesday. Be alert for possible instances of Flash Flooding, especially in times and places of torrential rain. If you are driving and encounter a water-covered roadway, please turn around and find an alternate route. **

TONIGHT: Expect more widespread showers and storms with a risk of localized flooding and at least a small severe weather risk. Activity may diminish some after 1 a.m. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY HIGHLIGHTS: Shower and thundershower chances will remain near an elevated 70% Wednesday and 50% Thursday. Daily highs ought to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s in this stretch.

FRIDAY AND HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Sunshine, 0-10% shower chances for Friday and Saturday, pleasant humidity levels, and seasonable temperatures. The chance of a pop-up thundershower will regrow to near 30% by Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs rise to the upper 80s early next week.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!