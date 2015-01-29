Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures and low rain chances through Easter, more active next week

Your Easter sunrise forecast is cool and dry. Sunrise times are right around 6:40. (Source: WECT)

A high-pressure ridge is in this forecast period. Thus, dry weather and near or above-average temperatures will remain the rule through Easter weekend. A more active pattern is on tap early next week with some good chances of showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear after a slim evening shower shot. Lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

WEEKEND DETAILS: Lots of sun both Saturday and Easter Sunday. Rain chances are small to none with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Increased low-level moisture and a nearby front will allow for more clouds and chances at isolated to scattered showers and storms on Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows still in the 60s. Drying out with more sunshine and warmer with highs in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

