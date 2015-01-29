First Alert Forecast: mild and wet Tuesday, cooler midweek

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your Planning forecast highlights a mild and wet start to the week, with sunny and seasonable conditions separating rain chances, which emerge during the weekend. (Source: WECT)

The best chance for a passing shower will be along the coast Monday as clouds increase by the afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Mild Monday in store with temps in the upper 60s to near 70 locally (Source: WECT)

A few passing showers will scoot through the region Monday night into Tuesday. Cool high pressure will build in midweek providing comfortable and seasonable temperatures through the end of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower is possible. Low temperatures will trend mild in the upper 50s with southwest breezes around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: As a weak cold front crosses the area, a few showers are likely with a couple embedded rumbles of thunder. The threat of severe weather is very low. Afternoon temperatures will continue to function upper 60s and low 70s as skies quickly clear into the later afternoon. Overnight lows will be very mild in the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Following the passage of the aforementioned cold front, temperatures return to the more seasonable 50s and 60s during the afternoon and 30s and 40s at night. The remainder of the week will be mostly dry but rain chances will increase again heading into next weekend.

