First Alert Forecast: mild and wet end to fall, cooler start as winter arrives Thursday

A speedy rain system will soak the eastern Carolinas for much of Wednesday and Wednesday night. Following the system, a spell of seasonably cool air is likely for Thursday and, deep in the long-range period, a dose of even colder air appears probable for the days after Christmas. In between, relatively mild air remains in your forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect moderate, to at times, heavy bouts of rain lasting through most of the evening which could lead to some ponding on the roads as you head home. Rain will gradually taper overnight leading to variably cloudy skies. Thunder is possible but severe storms are unlikely. Most spots will net 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain. Low temperatures are projected to be in the middle and low 40s amid cool northeast breezes.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Light northerly breezes will support seasonably cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winter officially arrives with the winter solstice at 11:28 a.m. and, accordingly, December 21 will be the "shortest day" of the year with 9 hours, 52 minutes, and 8 seconds of daylight. Overnight expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures mainly in the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: Friday and Saturday will likely feature variable clouds, a chance of fog, low shower chances, daytime temperatures cresting in the balmy 60s and 70s, and nighttime temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs Christmas Eve will likely remain in the mild 60s with a 40-50% chance for showers. Cooler temperatures and dryer conditions arrive Christmas Day with highs in the 50s and a 20-30% chance for a lingering shower. Nippier highs in the 40s or 50s are in the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

