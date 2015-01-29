First Alert Forecast: mild and unsettled Wednesday, cooler Thursday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Afternoon highs will cool back to the 50s Thursday after the passage of a cold front. Mild 60s and even low 70s linger through the next few days. (Source: WECT)

Wednesday morning will start with mostly cloudy skies ahead of increasing rain chances by the afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Under the influence of a high pressure system, Tuesday will be dry like Monday but a little warmer than Monday. A transient cold front will generate a risk of showers Wednesday and Wednesday night ahead of another dry stint Thursday and Friday.

TUESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: For the remainder of the afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and daytime highs reaching the 60s. Partly cloudy skies will carry through the overnight as temperatures fall to the 40s.

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly cloudy skies in this period. The risk of showers will be near 10% Wednesday morning, 50% Wednesday afternoon, and 70% Wednesday night. Southwest breezes will support balmy temperatures in the 60s and perhaps even a few 70s in this period. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 40s with elevated southwest breezes gusting up to 30 mph.

LATE-WEEK FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: A 20% chance of a leftover shower will carry into Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect clearer and drier weather for Thursday and Friday. Highs ought to mainly be in the 50s for both days. In between, frosty-cold 30s are likely for early Friday morning low temperatures. Over the weekend and into next week, expect mild highs in 60s and perhaps low 70s. Rain chances over the weekend range from 40-50%, early next week: 30-40%.

