First Alert Forecast: storms likely late tonight and early Friday

Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s and low 70s Friday morning with gusty south winds. (Source: WECT)

The bulk of the activity is likely to be during the pre-dawn hours Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

A potent storm system will likely arrive late Thursday into Friday bringing the chance for showers and gusty storms. Expect clearing conditions for the weekend along with cooler temperatures and gusty winds still being a factor.

THURSDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Clouds will continue to increase throughout the afternoon and evening along with the chance for showers and gusty storms. Expect breezy southeast winds with gusts up to 25 mph. Low temperatures are expected to be around 70 degrees.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Gusty winds, localized heavy downpours, and a marginal severe weather risk will carry into early through Friday morning. By the afternoon skies will begin to clear although highs only reach the middle 70s behind a cool front. Lows Friday night will be in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: The weekend is likely to be mostly to partly sunny with a low chance of showers. In this period, expect daytime highs in the lower 70s and nighttime lows in the cool 40s and 50s. Sunny 70s will remain likely through Tuesday.

