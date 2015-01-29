Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: mild and soggy pattern to close out the weekend..

Future cloud and radar model features cloudy skies and a few passing showers on Sunday. (Source: WECT)

Expect a mild start Sunday morning with temperatures mainly in the 60s with balmy south breezes. (Source: WECT)

Continued warmth and wet weather will linger in the new week ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect a brief cool down Tuesday before temperatures warm back to the mild 60s and 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect variable clouds, southwest breezes and low temperatures mainly in the 60s. A shower or two is likely in the early evening before rain chances increase overnight.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Mild temperatures will carry through Monday afternoon with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will reach a healthy 70% Monday and 40% Tuesday. A drier and cooler pattern arrives late Monday after the passage of a cold front. Daytime temperatures Tuesday will be in the cooler 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Warmer days return for the latter half of the week and into next weekend. Rain chances will range from 20-30% through the forecast period.

