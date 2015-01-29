First Alert Forecast: mild and muggy pattern to close out the weekend..

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will fuel a wet pattern into the early part of next week. While the remainder of a weekend won't be a complete washout, showers may become more numerous as the work week gets started.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Areas of patchy fog are possible, particularly on the sea, which could limit visibility or roll onshore. Clods will vary and rain chances will hover around 30-40% with a scattered variety of showers. Highs will be near the mid or upper 70s-- that's record-high territory. The record for February 11 is 78 degrees set back in 1965.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Mild temperatures will carry through Monday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. Rain chances will reach a healthy 60% Monday and 40% Tuesday. A drier and cooler pattern is likely by Tuesday as daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Warmer days return for the latter half of the week and into next weekend and rain chances will range from 20-30% through the forecast period.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.