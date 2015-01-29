First Alert Forecast: midweek warming trend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a midweek warming trend... with 80s becoming more of the rule versus the exception. Seasonably warmth and dryness headlines the end of the period... including Mother's Day. (Source: WECT)

With a developing warm front, a wide range of temperatures may exist across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday afternoon... from the upper 60s and lower 70s at Surf City to the upper 70s and lower 80s at Tabor City. (Source: WECT)

Batches of clouds and even a few showers and storms may ride along the aforementioned warm front Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rain coverage ought to be isolated enough, though, that most times and places will be dry. (Source: WECT)

After a string of dry and slightly cooler-than-average days, a warm front will focus some small midweek rain chances engineer an uptick in temperatures. A slightly stronger storm system could arrive at the tail-end of the week.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. An isolated shower or storm may develop and / or meander in from the northwest. Enjoy light, variable breezes and highs in the 70s except possibly 80s near the South Carolina state line.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday and Thursday will have 20 to 30% pop-up storm chances and highs in the 80s. Shower and storm chances will grow modestly - to 40 to 50% - for Friday and Saturday before falling to a friendly 0% for Mother's Day.

