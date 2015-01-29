First Alert Forecast: mid-week rain, brief cool down ahead of mild Christmas temperatures

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your 7-Day Planning Forecast includes Christmas! ...so it's a perfect time to look at Wilmington's Christmas temperautre climatology. The record high is 80 and the record low is 0. (Source: WECT)

Your Wednesday afternoon cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to depict widespread clouds and rain across most of the Carolinas, but little if any wintry precipitation. (Source: WECT)

A low pressure system is likely to slide across the Carolinas Wednesday. Clouds and showers are very likely but severe storms, flooding, and / or winter weather are not. (Source: WECT)

Your Tuesday afternoon composite model map looks delightfully boring: a few patches of fog, few if any showers, sun intervals, balmy breezes, and mild 60s and 70s for temperatures. (Source: WECT)

Sandwiched between an Atlantic high pressure system and a continental low pressure system, the Cape Fear Region will likely experience at or above average temperatures and one or more slugs of rain in the days leading to Christmas. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team! Here are your forecast details for...

A MILD TUESDAY NIGHT: Light southwest breezes will begin to shift to the north and west. Clouds will begin to build, and a couple showers will be possible. Temperatures remain mild in the low 50s.

A WETTER WEDNESDAY: Showers will develop northwest of Wilmington early and march to the coast by day's end. Rain will gradually taper overnight Wednesday night. More than one half an inch of rain is possible. Thunder is possible but severe storms are unlikely. With temperatures in the 50s and 60s, no gnarly wintry precipitation is expected anywhere locally or regionally.

LATE THIS WEEK RIGHT INTO CHRISTMAS: Expect daytime temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s. 70s could even mix in, especially inland, by the weekend. Nights will have mainly 40s and 50s so no frosts or freezes are expected. Rain chances are pegged at 10 to 20% Thursday and Friday, 30% Saturday and Sunday, and around 40% for Christmas Day.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.