First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures, low rain chances

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A moisture-starved cold front will have limited success undercutting a warm, sunny high pressure ridge in this forecast period. As a result, dry weather and near or above-average temperatures will remain the rule through Easter weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a 10-20% chance for a spotty shower or storm. Temperatures will stay mild in the middle and upper 50s with westerly breezes. 

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday have a 20 to 30% afternoon shower or storm chance. Chances will shrink back to near 10% for Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday. Expect days mainly in the 70s and nights mainly in the 50s and 60s.

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT
