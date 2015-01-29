First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures, low rain chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your Easter sunrise forecast is cool and dry. Sunrise times are right around 6:40. (Source: WECT)

A moisture-starved front could bring the chance for couple of storms Thursday. (Source:WECT)

Another warm start to your Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s. (Source:WECT)

A moisture-starved cold front will have limited success undercutting a warm, sunny high pressure ridge in this forecast period. As a result, dry weather and near or above-average temperatures will remain the rule through Easter weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a 10-20% chance for a spotty shower or storm. Temperatures will stay mild in the middle and upper 50s with westerly breezes.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday have a 20 to 30% afternoon shower or storm chance. Chances will shrink back to near 10% for Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday. Expect days mainly in the 70s and nights mainly in the 50s and 60s.

