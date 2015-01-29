First Alert Forecast: mainly dry Thursday, storm chance spikes Friday and Saturday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Mostly dry conditions last through Thursday before the next cold front arrives increasing the chance for scattered storms. (Source: WECT)

Dry air will filter in behind a cold front leaving mostly clear and somewhat cooler temperatures to start Thursday morning. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will foster very low shower and storm chances Thursday. Friday and Saturday are not likely to be washouts, but an approaching front will bring a modest spike in shower and storm chances. Stay alert: a severe storm could even mix in at that time. Pleasant weather looks likely from Sunday into early next week.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy skies. A pop-up shower or storm cannot entirely be ruled-out, but any such activity would likely be very isolated and short-lived. Amid light southeast breezes, temperatures will trend toward the upper 80s in the afternoon... though a few lower 90s ought to mix in on the mainland.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies with the chance for showers and storms 30-40% Friday, 50-60% Friday night, and 30-40% Saturday. Any storm cells may produce downpours and lightning but a few of the stronger ones could present wind and / or hail issues. Stay alert. Highs Friday: mainly lower 90s. Highs Saturday: mainly mid 80s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Shower and storm chances will operate near a meager 10-20% from Sunday through the middle of next week. Full or partial sunshine should promote temperatures to the 80s for daily highs in this stretch. Nighttime temperatures will readily drop to the 70s and a few comfier 60s ought to mix in... especially away from the immediate coast.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Thursday. A tropical wave of low pressure just west of Africa's Cabo Verde Islands may slowly develop into a tropical storm as it chugs westward through the weekend.

