First Alert Forecast: lots of sun and a weekend warming trend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A massive, broiling ridge of high pressure is likely to build over the Carolinas early next week. The ridge will be the main driver of the heat! (Source: WECT)

After a stretch of: clouds, showers, and unseasonably cool weather, we are about to see the tables turn. The weekend forecast into next week features: lots of sun, hotter weather, and very low rain chances.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the middle 60s.

WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday and Sunday will continue to highlight a period of low pop-up shower and storm chances. Sunshine and low cloud coverage will drive daily temperatures upward from the middle 80s Saturday to the upper 80s by Sunday. Perfect weather for the beach! Wear that sunscreen and reapply every 90 minutes.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: The start of the work-week features afternoon highs in the low 90s thanks to a warm ridge of high pressure, but as that begins to break down higher moisture may allow for a better chance of pop-up showers and storms by the middle of the week. We will also see highs drop slightly back into the upper 80s.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Thursday or Friday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

