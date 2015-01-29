First Alert Forecast: locally increasing rain chances, still watching the tropics

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Harvey will still tangle with Texas and Lousiana Wednesday; the lion's share of its remnants will pass to our northwest late this week. Meanwhile, in the Atlantic: new Tropical Storm Irma. This is one we'll be watching closely. (Source: WECT)

Expect partly cloudy skies Thursday morning. Later in the day, rain and storm chance will increase through Friday. (Source: WECT)

A tranquil and friendly high pressure system will govern the weather of the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. The main thrust of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey will pass to our northwest late this week, but a glancing shot of its moisture could bolster pop-up shower and storm chances Friday into Saturday. High pressure will return bringing drier conditions early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: For the rest of the afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and light breezes. With a sunrise of 6:44 and a sunset of 7:40, we'll be afforded just under 13 hours of daylight on this August 30. Overnight skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies through Thursday afternoon ahead of increasing shower and storm chances. A front teamed with the remnants of Harvey will help boost shower and storm chances Thursday evening into Friday. Daily high temperatures will hover in the 80s and lows will be in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Labor Day weekend will feature partly sunny skies with shower and storm chances in the 30-40% range. Monday looks to be more favorable if you plan to be out and about as storms chances fall back to the 10-20% range. Through midweek, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a slim chance for showers and storms. High temperatures are projected to be in the middle 80s, lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: Harvey and its remnants will continue to promote catastrophic flooding in Texas and Louisiana Wednesday. Meanwhile, in the deep tropical Atlantic, Tropical Storm Irma formed late Wednesday morning. For the latest on Irma, a system we'll likely need to monitor for many days, click HERE.

