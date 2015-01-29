First Alert Forecast: lingering high humidity and storm chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

An unsettled weather pattern continues for the next several days. However, no one day looks to be a complete washout. (Source: WECT)

Thick cloud cover will help keep temperatures mild Saturday morning. The risk of a shower or storm continues into the weekend. (Source: WECT)

An unsettled weather pattern will be consistent across the Carolinas for the next few days. Unlike the last cold front that dropped across the region bringing pleasant weather, this time expect muggy conditions and the risk of thunderstorms lingering for the days ahead. No one day will be a washout but have the rain gear handy!

FRIDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies and a small risk for a shower or thundershower. Low temperatures will be in the middle and low 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: The next several days will feature seasonably hot temperatures, oppressive humidity, and a chance for scattered isolated to scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s, approaching 90, with muggy conditions. Lows are projected to be in the 70s.

TROPICS: Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a potent tropical wave located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system has a high chance of development over the next several days as it moves west around 15 mph. Closer to home, another tropical wave is producing an area of disorganized showers and storms in the central and eastern Caribbean Sea. This system will continue to move slowly toward the west and is favorable for additional development in the next few days.

