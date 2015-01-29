First Alert Forecast: late-week temps set to sizzle

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

East of the remnants of Tropical Storm Don, an Atlantic tropical wave of low pressure has a low chance of developing within five days. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a stretch of intense and potentially dangerous heat late in the week and the weekend. (Source: WECT)

Under partly sunny skies and amid only isolated cooling showers and storms, temperatures ought to take a step closer to the 90s Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

The average daily high temperature for mid-July is 90 degrees and, for the past three days, clouds and showers have done an admirable job in keeping readings well below that mark. That's changing! A hot high pressure ridge remains on-schedule to deliver a stressful heat wave late this week into this weekend. Plan to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies and light southerly or westerly breezes to help temperatures to swell to the 80s to around 90. The chance of a drenching shower or storm is 30-40% - which is healthy but slightly lower than the last couple of days. Away from any cooling raindrops, heat index values will likely have the means to sneak into the 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: From Thursday through Sunday, pop-up cooling thunderstorms will be few and far between. Daily chances: 10 to 20%. Sunshine will likely send temperatures soaring to the mid and upper 90s each day and heat index values could ping the highly-taxing 105 to 110 range a time or two! Slightly higher cooling storm chances could build in next week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don fell apart amid a belt of strong upper-level winds over the southeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday night. The remnants of Don are not likely to reorganize. Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - new tropical storm formation is not expected Wednesday.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.