First Alert Forecast: late-week temps set to sizzle - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: late-week temps set to sizzle

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Under partly sunny skies and amid only isolated cooling showers and storms, temperatures ought to take a step closer to the 90s Wednesday. (Source: WECT) Under partly sunny skies and amid only isolated cooling showers and storms, temperatures ought to take a step closer to the 90s Wednesday. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a stretch of intense and potentially dangerous heat late in the week and the weekend. (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a stretch of intense and potentially dangerous heat late in the week and the weekend. (Source: WECT)
East of the remnants of Tropical Storm Don, an Atlantic tropical wave of low pressure has a low chance of developing within five days. (Source: WECT) East of the remnants of Tropical Storm Don, an Atlantic tropical wave of low pressure has a low chance of developing within five days. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The average daily high temperature for mid-July is 90 degrees and, for the past three days, clouds and showers have done an admirable job in keeping readings well below that mark. That's changing! A hot high pressure ridge remains on-schedule to deliver a stressful heat wave late this week into this weekend. Plan to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies and light southerly or westerly breezes to help temperatures to swell to the 80s to around 90. The chance of a drenching shower or storm is 30-40% - which is healthy but slightly lower than the last couple of days. Away from any cooling raindrops, heat index values will likely have the means to sneak into the 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: From Thursday through Sunday, pop-up cooling thunderstorms will be few and far between. Daily chances: 10 to 20%. Sunshine will likely send temperatures soaring to the mid and upper 90s each day and heat index values could ping the highly-taxing 105 to 110 range a time or two! Slightly higher cooling storm chances could build in next week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don fell apart amid a belt of strong upper-level winds over the southeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday night. The remnants of Don are not likely to reorganize. Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - new tropical storm formation is not expected Wednesday.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: late-week temps set to sizzle

    First Alert Forecast: late-week temps set to sizzle

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:37 AM EDT2017-07-19 09:37:03 GMT

    A hot high pressure ridge remains on-schedule to deliver a stressful heat wave late this week into this weekend. Plan to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets.

    More >>

    The average daily high temperature for mid-July is 90 degrees and, for the past three days, clouds and showers have done an admirable job in keeping readings well below that mark. That's changing! A hot high pressure ridge remains on-schedule to deliver a stressful heat wave late this week into this weekend. Plan to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets.

    More >>

  • RIP CURRENTS: how to spot them, what to do if one catches you

    RIP CURRENTS: how to spot them, what to do if one catches you

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-07-10 11:17:26 GMT

    Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.

    More >>

    Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.

    More >>

  • NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:29:18 GMT

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly