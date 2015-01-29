First Alert Forecast: June to begin seasonably warm, muggy

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features the highest rain and storm chances early next week plus a chance for less humid weather by the middle of next week. (Source: WECT)

Your latest forecast model composite for Thursday afternoon continues to support scattered clouds, isolated showers and storms, and temperatures in the 80s. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure ridge will preserve a seasonably warm and somewhat muggy weather pattern for June's first days. An uptick in shower and storm chances will hinge on the approach and possible ultimate passage of a front in the Sunday and Monday time frame. An unusual drop in humidity appears possible by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Partly sunny skies and light west or southwest breezes will support afternoon high temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 80s. The chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm will have grown from 0 to 10% early to 20 to 30% for the afternoon and evening. Sunset on this first day of June is 8:19.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s going into the weekend. Slightly cooler upper 70s and lower 80s appear more likely next week. Shower or thunderstorm chances will function near 20% Friday and Saturday, swell to 40 to 50% for Sunday and Monday, and then shrink to near 10% by the middle of next week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1. New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Wednesday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide HERE or on your free WECT Mobile Weather App.

