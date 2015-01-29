First Alert Forecast: January to finish chilly with good moon viewing opportunities

After a healthy one to three inches of rain between Sunday and Monday, January 2018's final two days will likely be rain-free as a dry and chilly high pressure system assumes control of the weather of the Cape Fear Region.More >>
After a healthy one to three inches of rain between Sunday and Monday, January 2018's final two days will likely be rain-free as a dry and chilly high pressure system assumes control of the weather of the Cape Fear Region.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season was horrific by almost any measure.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season was horrific by almost any measure.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>