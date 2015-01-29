First Alert Forecast: January to finish chilly with good moon viewing opportunities

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features bright, brisk, and cold conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday afternoon will have milder temperatures. A shower risk will exist for Groundhog Day Friday, Super Bowl Sunday, and Monday. (Source: WECT)

The second full moon of January 2018 (a "Blue Moon") will also be bigger and brighter than average (a "Super Moon"). Amid clear skies, the moon will rise Tuesday afternoon and a partially-eclipsed version of it will set Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

Early Tuesday radar documents the "last gasp" of Sunday and Monday's rain system: a broken line of rain and snow showers trending into the North Carolina Coastal Plain. Aside from this early activity, Tuesday is likely to be mostly sunny. (Source: WECT)

After a healthy one to three inches of rain between Sunday and Monday, January 2018's final two days will likely be rain-free as a dry and chilly high pressure system assumes control of the weather of the Cape Fear Region.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: A stray sprinkle or flurry may bluster through a few neighborhoods early, but most of the day will have sun. Expect highs in the chilly 40s to near 50; northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph will add an extra nip.

REMARKABLE FULL MOON! The big, bright full "Super Moon" will rise in the east at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday. This second full moon of January 2018 - i.e. a "blue moon" - will become partially eclipsed in the western sky at 6 a.m. Wednesday!

TEMPERATURE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS IN THE LONGER RANGE: Wednesday will likely feature nippy numbers from the 20s early to the 40s late. Thursday's rays should cultivate a much milder high, though: 50s to around 60.

RAIN CHANCES IN THE LONGER RANGE: Rain chances are likely to hold near 0% for Thursday. Groundhog Day Friday, Saturday, and Super Bowl Sunday will have rain chances near 30, 0, and 50%, respectively.

