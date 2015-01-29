Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: isolated storms possible Thursday as Jose swirls far offshore

Jose should stay offshore but we'll see more high surf and rip currents from the system. (Source: WECT)

It will continue to feel like summer in the final days of the season. (Source: WECT)

A disturbance moving across the area Thursday will bring a chance of isolated showers and storms. Otherwise expect a rather tranquil extended forecast that includes near seasonable temperatures and low rain chances. Hurricane Jose is most likely to remain east of the Carolinas for the remainder its life.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: A disturbance moving through should generate at least some showers and storm over southeast NC Thursday afternoon. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect mostly to partly sunny skies each day with shower or storm chances in the 10-20% range. Daily highs will be in the 80s with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

TROPICS: For more details on Hurricane Jose, CLICK HERE. September is the "peak" of hurricane season and we advise you to have a family survival kit and plan... and for details on that, CLICK HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.