First Alert Forecast: Irma loosens grip on Southeast, Jose worth monitoring

Hurricane Jose continues to garner understandable attention in the western Atlantic Ocean. Caught in a weak steering flow, Jose could meander or even perform a loop in its track over the next several days. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a welcome trend of settling weather between Tuesday and Wednesday. Late summer warmth ought to be "the ticket" for days like Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. (Source: WECT)

After a stormy morning, a tendril of gusty showers and storms will have, for the most part, pivoted its way to the north of the Cape Fear Region by Tuesday afternoon. Even more settled weather is likely by Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

Irma will write the final chapters of its long life over the eastern U.S. Tuesday and Wednesday. With that, southeastern North Carolina weather will trend more settled. Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose is likely meander or even take a looping course between the East Coast and Bermuda through this weekend.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. Gusty showers and storms will become less numerous with time. South breezes will mainly operate between 10 and 20 mph and, amid that balmy flow, temperatures ought to grow to highs in the lower to mid 80s. Heavy surf, rip currents, and hazardous seas will remain likely.

LONG-RAGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Hurricane Jose will likely promote heavy surf and swell through the remainder of the week. Expect a mostly sunny Wednesday with a low chance of a shower / storm and highs in the 80s. 80s are likely for highs from Thursday through Saturday with partly sunny skies and low to medium shower / storm chances.

REST OF THE TROPICS: Hurricane Jose will likely meander over the open waters between Bermuda and the Bahamas into next week. Most computer model guidance suggests Jose will remain offshore but we will watch it closely here in the Carolinas. September is the "peak" of hurricane season and we advise your family have survival kit and plan... and for details on that, click HERE.

