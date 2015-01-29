Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: Increasing warmth and sunshine to start the new week

The new week will start mild before dramatic dip in the jet steam pulls down cold air for the second half of the week. (Source: WECT)

Expect mostly clear skies Monday morning with temperatures mostly in the 40s. (Source: WECT)

Temperatures will trend above average starting the new week, reaching the mild 60s and low 70s. By the middle of next week, the potential exists for a stronger cold front to bring a more significant rain chance and a more robust temperature plunge.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect mostly clear skies, light breezes and low temperatures mainly in the middle 40s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Both days will feature sunshine, mostly dry conditions and light breezes. Daytime highs Monday will reach the middle 60s. Clouds will gradually increase later Monday into Tuesday which could develop isolated showers into the morning hours. Low temperatures both night will be in the 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday commands a healthy and needed 50% shower chance and highs again mainly in the 60s. A few showers are possible lingering into Thursday and high temperatures will only reach the low 50s. The remainder of the work week and into next weekend highlights a gradual drying trend as rain chances dwindle to 10% and chilly winter-like temperatures arrive. High temperatures will stay in the low 50s, lows are projected to be in the 30s, possibly a few 20s mixing in.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

