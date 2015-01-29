First Alert Forecast: warmer days ahead - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: warmer days ahead

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Batches of clouds and even a few showers and storms may ride along the aforementioned warm front Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rain coverage ought to be isolated enough, though, that most times and places will be dry. (Source: WECT) Batches of clouds and even a few showers and storms may ride along the aforementioned warm front Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rain coverage ought to be isolated enough, though, that most times and places will be dry. (Source: WECT)
With a developing warm front, a wide range of temperatures may exist across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday afternoon... from the upper 60s and lower 70s at Surf City to the upper 70s and lower 80s at Tabor City. (Source: WECT) With a developing warm front, a wide range of temperatures may exist across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday afternoon... from the upper 60s and lower 70s at Surf City to the upper 70s and lower 80s at Tabor City. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

After a string of dry and slightly cooler-than-average days, a warm front will focus some small midweek rain chances engineer an uptick in temperatures. A slightly stronger storm system could arrive at the tail-end of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS:  Expect a passing shower or storm tonight under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows are projected to be in the low 60s with light southerly breezes. 

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday and Thursday will have 20 to 30% pop-up storm chances and highs in the 80s. Shower and storm chances will grow modestly - to 40 to 50% - for Friday and Saturday before falling to a friendly 0% for Mother's Day.

