First Alert Forecast: shower chances to decrease between through Friday

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features warm and mostly sunny and dry weather for Friday. Higher shower and thundershower chances redevelop later in the weekend and early next week. (Source: WECT)

Your cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to suggest fewer clouds and more in the way of warm sun for Thursday afternoon. Still: an isolated coverage of showers and thundershowers. (Source: WECT)

Your cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to suggest fairly extensive clouds and an isolated to scattered coverage of showers and thundershowers for Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A warm front will slowly lift through and ultimately north of the region through Friday. With this progression, a trend of decreasing shower chances and increasing temperatures is likely. In the longer range, a storm system will bring renewed shower chances later in the weekend into early next week.

WEDNESDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably or mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will bring some pollen-cleansing and garden-quenching rain to some neighborhoods while many other neighborhoods will stay dry. Overnight lows remain unseasonably warm in the low 60s.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect a partly sunny Thursday with isolated to scattered coverage of thundershowers and a mostly sunny Friday with just an outside chance of thundershowers. Temperatures will trend toward highs in the 80s in this time. Showers, some perhaps heavy, ought to increase Sunday into Monday. Drier and a little cooler next Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has designated an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean as Subtropical Depression One. The system is located between Bermuda and Portugal and, regardless of development, appears to be no threat to North America. For more details, click here.

