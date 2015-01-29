First Alert Forecast: increasing heat and humidity, decreasing storm chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Rain and storm chances will decrease to the classic summer pattern of 20-30% through the end of the week. By the weekend, expect more scattered coverage. (Source: WECT)

Summertime heat and humidity is set to increase Wednesday. Expect temperatures in the middle and upper 70s with warm southwest breezes. (Source: WECT)

The "Bermuda High" will exert its summery influence on our midweek weather. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will trend higher and storm chances will trend lower. Note: pop-up storms will present the typical hazards of torrential downpours, localized poor-drainage flooding, and intense lightning strikes... but a few instances of strong winds can't entirely be ruled-out.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: The chances for storms will operate around 30-40% for this afternoon before decreasing to 10-20% this evening. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon with the chance for pop-up storms functioning around the 20-30% range. High temperatures will climb to the 90s in most backyards, although coastal areas will likely reach the upper 80s. Regardless, triple-digit heat index values could return and stay around for the remainder of the week.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday and Friday will likely feature more heat with highs mainly in the lower and mid 90s and heat index values possibly reaching the 105 range. Storm chances will be slim, but not zero, on these hot and humid days. Slightly higher shower and storm chances could return for the weekend and into next week with daily highs in the 80s to near 90 and nightly lows in the 70s in this stretch.

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin Tuesday. The remnants of Tropical Depression Four are unlikely to reorganize between Puerto Rico and Bermuda, but they will have our attention through the remainder of the week... just in case. Also, a tropical wave of low pressure in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean has a low chance to organize by week's end.

