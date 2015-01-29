First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Gert passes offshore, outlook to eclipse day

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features seasonably hot temperatures and daily shower and storm chances settling to near 30%. (Source: WECT)

Tropical Storm Gert became a hurricane Monday night. Through Wednesday, Gert will likely pass perfectly between the Carolinas and Bermuda. (Source: WECT)

An encroaching front will utilize plenty of established humidity to generate a few heavy showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. (Source: WECT)

The second hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season, Gert, will pass just east of the Carolinas through Wednesday. Gert will generate swell and rip currents - caution! - but thankfully, its rain bands and squalls will not reach us. Read on for local and tropical weather forecast details through eclipse day...

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies. The chance for heavy showers and storms will operate near 20 to 30% in the morning and near 40 to 50% in the afternoon. Any shower or storm activity will be non-Gert-related. Also expect southwest winds of mainly 5 to 10 mph and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Through the weekend, daily temperatures will regularly ping the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values could make a play for 100 a few times. At night, 70s will be the rule. High humidity levels will beget modest daily shower and storm chances in the 30% range through the period.

ECLIPSE DAY: The moon will almost completely cover the sun for a portion of Monday, August 21. Click HERE for complete details. Our forecast for Monday features partly to variably cloudy skies and a 30% chance for showers and storms. Hopefully, conditions will be clear enough for at least partial eclipse viewing!

TROPICS: Through Wednesday, Hurricane Gert will slip almost perfectly between the Carolinas and Bermuda. Elsewhere, a tropical disturbance west of Africa's Cabo Verde Islands has a medium to high chance of developing into a tropical storm as it chugs west-northwestward toward the eastern Caribbean islands by week's end.

