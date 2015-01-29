First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Gert passes offshore, outlook to eclipse day

The second hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season, Gert, will pass just east of the Carolinas through Wednesday. Gert will generate swell and rip currents - caution! - but thankfully, its rain bands and squalls will not reach us.More >>
The second hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season, Gert, will pass just east of the Carolinas through Wednesday. Gert will generate swell and rip currents - caution! - but thankfully, its rain bands and squalls will not reach us.More >>
Hurricane Gert continues to strengthen as of Monday evening in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Hurricane Gert continues to strengthen as of Monday evening in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>
August 21, 2017, will provide a unique opportunity to study what happens when the Earth goes dark during a total Solar Eclipse.More >>
August 21, 2017, will provide a unique opportunity to study what happens when the Earth goes dark during a total Solar Eclipse.More >>