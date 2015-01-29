First Alert Forecast: humid, unsettled weather pattern, active trropics

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to stay off the coast of the United States. (Source: WECT)

A approaching cold front will fuel the chance for shower and thunderstorm activity Sunday. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, some storms are capable of producing heavy rainfall which could lead to minor localized poor drainage flooding. The front will stall across the area, keeping an unsettled weather pattern alive for the next few days.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies, although a few peeks of sunshine will be possible which will help boost high temperatures into the upper 80s, possibly 90. The risk for showers and storms continues through the day, also. Be alert as some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall which could lead to ponding on the roadways.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Most of next week will have relatively healthy 40 to 50% daily shower and storm chances. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s to around 90 for daily highs. The latter half of the week could possibly feature lower rain chances, around 30-40%, while daytime highs reach the middle and upper 80s. Lows are projected to be in the 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the western Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Gert and remain offshore of the United States. Steering winds eventually will shift this system to the north-northwest through the weekend then northeast away from the United States. The Atlantic Hurricane season usually peaks in early September.

