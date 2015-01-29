First Alert Forecast: hot sun, scattered storms this week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: hot sun, scattered storms this week

By: Eric Davis, Meteorologist
Your 4th of July SE NC potential weather hazards. (Source: WECT) Your 4th of July SE NC potential weather hazards. (Source: WECT)
Scattered showers and storms are likely in the Carolinas July 4th (Source: WECT) Scattered showers and storms are likely in the Carolinas July 4th (Source: WECT)
Your rain chances for July 4th and beyond. (Source: WECT) Your rain chances for July 4th and beyond. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Bermuda High will maintain a hot sun / scattered storm pattern for most of this holiday week. Lightning and poor-drainage flooding will be the primary hazards with any storms that manage to pop.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS:  Isolated to scattered coverage of showers and storms, some locally heavy, will continue through midnight. Lows will bottom out in the lower to middle 70s. 

JULY 4TH TO THURSDAY: Daily highs will continue to operate in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Nightly lows: sultry 70s. Storm chances: 50% for the 4th, 40% for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and storms will be most common in the afternoon and evening but could fire at anytime. Download the WECT Weather App and track any storms on the go. 

FRIDAY AND WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with daily highs around 90 and lows in the 70s. Look for lower afternoon and evening storms chances in the 30% range. 

TROPICS: A westbound area of disturbed weather located just southwest of Africa's Cape Verde Islands stands a good chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm by the end of this week.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

