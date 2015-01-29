First Alert Forecast: hot sun, scattered storms

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Rain and storm chances remain elevated for the first half of the week before decreasing closer to the weekend.

Expect mild and muggy conditions Monday morning. Temperatures will start off in the middle and upper 70s.

The Bermuda High will maintain a hot sun / scattered storm pattern for most of this holiday week. Lightning and poor-drainage flooding will be the primary hazards with any storms that manage to pop.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies, light southwest breezes, and scattered heavy storms. Temperatures will reach the 80s to around 90; the heat index could swell to near 100 at times.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily highs will continue to operate in the 90-degree range. Nightly lows: sultry 70s. Storm chances: 50% for the 4th and Wednesday, 30 to 40% for the remainder of the week.

TROPICS: A westbound area of disturbed weather located just southwest of Africa's Cape Verde Islands stands a good chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm by the end of this week.

