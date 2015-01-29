First Alert Forecast: hot days, sultry nights, storm chances continue

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

We are tracking what could soon be Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic. (Source: WECT)

Most fireworks shows should be okay tonight despite some isolated shower and storm chances. (Source: WECT)

Isolated to scattered mainly PM showers and storms will be possible each and everyday. (Source: WECT)

Ongoing heat and humidity plus a subtle upper-level disturbances will fuel more chances at showers and storms in the days ahead. Lightning and poor-drainage flooding will be the primary hazards with any storms that manage to pop.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies with some leftover isolated showers and thunderstorms during the evening. Most fireworks shows should be okay but download the WECT Weather App and check out the radar before you head out. Lows will be in the muggy 70s again.

MID TO LATE WEEK HIGHLIGHTS: Daily highs will continue to operate in the 90s for the most part with heat index values over 100. Nightly lows: stuffy 70s. Storm chances: 40% Wednesday, 30% Thursday to Saturday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK HIGHLIGHTS: Look for a brief cool down Sunday as highs fall back into the upper 80s with slightly lower humidity. Highs Monday and Tuesday should be near 90. Lows will be in the muggy 70s. Daily storm chances will stay in the 30-40% range.

TROPICS: A westbound area of disturbed weather in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean stands a good chance of developing into a tropical storm by later in the week. The system will likely stay over open water for at least a week. If it becomes a tropical storm it will be named Don.

