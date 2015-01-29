First Alert Forecast: hot days, sultry nights, storm chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Ongoing heat and humidity plus a subtle upper-level disturbance will fuel another storm chance for Independence Day. Lightning and poor-drainage flooding will be the primary hazards with any storms that manage to pop.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. Chance for a shower or heavy storm: 30-40% in the morning, 50% for the afternoon, and 30-40% for the evening. Expect highs in the 80s to locally around 90 amid a muggy south breeze flow.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily highs will continue to operate in the 90-degree range. Nightly lows: stuffy 70s. Storm chances: 40% Wednesday and Thursday, 30% Friday and Saturday, and 40% Sunday and Monday.

TROPICS: A westbound area of disturbed weather in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean stands a good chance of developing into a tropical storm by Wednesday or Thursday. The system will likely stay over open water for at least a week.

