First Alert Forecast: hot and humid Memorial Day weekend

Rain chances for SE NC for the holiday weekend into next week. (Source: WECT)

Hotter and more humid weather will be the rule as the Memorial Day weekend begins. Pop-up storm chances will grow through Memorial Day weekend and, though most of the time will be rain-free and hospitable for outdoor plans, some of the pop-up storms will have the means to become locally intense. Thanks for staying alert as you have a happy and safe holiday weekend!

SATURDAY FORECAST: Saturday will have sunshine, summery afternoon highs around 90, and a 0 to 10% chance of a pop-up storm.

SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY: Sunday and Memorial Day will have partly sunny skies, toasty highs near 90 again, and a 30% chance for locally strong pop-up afternoon storms. Thanks again for staying alert!

NEXT WEEK: Look for a slight cooling trend and an easing of humidity levels. Highs will generally be in the upper 80s. Thunderstorm chances drop from 30% Tuesday to the 10-20% range for the rest of the week.

