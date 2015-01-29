First Alert Forecast: hot and dry Thursday prior to increasing storm chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Mostly dry conditions last through Thursday before the next cold front arrives increasing the chance for scattered storms. (Source: WECT)

Dry air will filter in behind a cold front leaving mostly clear and somewhat cooler temperatures to start Thursday morning. (Source: WECT)

A doddering front could help generate isolated showers and storms across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Shower and storm coverage will likely be quite sparse Thursday but, as another front approaches, higher rain chances may redevelop late Friday into Saturday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: The risk of isolated showers and thunderstorms will diminish by the later afternoon. Drier air will filter into the region keeping things dry and more comfortable. A light northerly or easterly breeze flow will likely keep temperatures more pleasant overnight in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: 80s could mix with 90s for Thursday and Friday. Storm chances: a paltry 10-20% Thursday, a bit healthier 30-40% late Friday into Saturday (alert: some storms possibly gusty), then a meager 10-20% for Sunday and Monday. Also for Sunday and Monday: expect 80s for highs and 60s and 70s for lows. By the midweek, storm chance will be slim but heat and humidity build into the region.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Wednesday. Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity usually increases during the upcoming months of August and September.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.