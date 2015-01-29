First Alert Forecast: higher humidity, storm chances return Friday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Classic summertime pop-up storm chances will return for Friday and the holiday weekend as the "Bermuda High" brings a more typical hot and humid pattern. No signs of any heat or humidity relief in the near future.

TONIGHT: One more mainly quiet night ahead with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances are slim.

FRIDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds along with higher humidity. Highs will range from lower 80s along the coast to upper 80s well inland. Expect a 30% chance of mainly pop-up afternoon and evening showers and storms.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK: The classic "Bermuda High" will park itself offshore and control the weather through the period. Expect each day to be hot and humid with highs from the upper 80s to middle 90s. Heat index values may top 100 some days. Every afternoon and evening we'll see a 30-40% chance of locally heavy showers and storms.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself – through Friday. The next names on the 2017 list are "Don" and "Emily".

