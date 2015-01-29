First Alert Forecast: higher humidity and storm chances to retur - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: higher humidity and storm chances to return soon

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Expect Thursday morning temperatures to be in the 60s with light easterly breezes.
Humidity stays low again for Thursday before summer heat and humidity return.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

AHHHHHHH... Enjoy a rare-for-June break in humidity and rain chances through Thursday. The "Bermuda High" ought to bring a return of those classic summertime weather factors Friday, the weekend, and into Independence Day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect mostly clear skies and calm conditions this evening. Low temperatures are projected to be in the 60s.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or mostly sunny daytime skies (think: sunscreen!) reaching the 80s. Humidity continues to remain low. Overnight, expect clear nighttime skies with temperatures reaching 60s.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FROM FRIDAY THROUGH THE 4TH: Daily highs will swell to near 90. Nightly lows: sultry 70s. Pop-up storm chances will operate in the 30-40% range Friday through Monday... and the 20-30% range for the 4th.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself – Wednesday or Thursday. The next name on the 2017 list is "Don".

